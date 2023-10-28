Jump to content

Liveupdated1698500884

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MHP Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698500779

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 October 2023 14:46
1698500777

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28 October 2023 14:46
1698500604

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 14:43
1698500545

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 October 2023 14:42
1698500480

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Delay in match because of an injury Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim).

28 October 2023 14:41
1698500304

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Angelo Stiller with a cross following a set piece situation.

28 October 2023 14:38
1698500251

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 October 2023 14:37
1698500179

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:36
1698500173

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Attempt blocked. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hiroki Ito.

28 October 2023 14:36
1698500162

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

28 October 2023 14:36

