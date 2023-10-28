Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from MHP Arena
Follow live coverage as Stuttgart face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Delay in match because of an injury Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim).
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Angelo Stiller with a cross following a set piece situation.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Attempt blocked. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hiroki Ito.
Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
