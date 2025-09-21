Sunderland vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Aston Villa today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Rewarded for their grit and steadfast defending, 10-man Sunderland fight back to earn another Premier League point, holding winless Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw. The hosts were a player light for more than an hour, due to Reinildo's reckless red card before the break, but they recovered from conceding and battled bravely to dig out a result. When Cash finally ended Villa's long top-flight goal drought, it seemed that Emery's men were finally set to get off the mark; however, fan favourite Isidor scored for a third straight league game at the Stadium of Light. Late on, Watkins missed a golden chance to snatch Villa's first victory of the 2025-26 campaign, so their wait for a win will go on. Despite their disadvantage, Sunderland actually edged the xG - with 1.05 to the visitors' 0.7 - and they can travel with confidence to Nottingham Forest next weekend. Meanwhile, Aston Villa must try to rouse themselves for a tricky Europa League opener against Bologna on Thursday night. That's all from our live coverage today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
Ultimately flagged for offside in any case, Watkins wastes another chance, tamely heading straight at Roefs from 10 yards out. There are only seconds left for 10-man Sunderland to hang on.
CLOSE! Sancho sends over an incisive cross from the right, destined for Watkins' head in the six-yard box. However, the Villa striker somehow fails to make contact with the goal gaping, and Sunderland fans all breathe again!
Sadiki's shift is complete, as the popular Neil arrives onto the pitch to warm applause.
There will be a minimum of five added minutes for stoppages, so surely we'll have one more chance for either side? A draw suits Sunderland more at this point.
A rare hush descends on the Stadium of Light, as Villa probe for an opening and their hosts hang on for an unlikely point. With 10 men for nearly an hour, Sunderland have battled bravely.
Receiving his customary booking, Xhaka clips Maatsen's heels and sees yellow.
Cash cracks another attempt at goal, but this time he hits the first defender from more than 20 yards out. It's all pretty desperate and disjointed from Aston Villa, who look set to miss out on a first win of the 2025-26 season.
Teeing up Villa's opener, Kamara plays a short pass across to Cash, who then lets rip from more than 20 yards out.
