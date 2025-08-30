Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Sunderland vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:24 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

This is why the Premier League is hailed as the greatest competition in the world! Isidor nets a 96th-minute winner to give Sunderland an incredible 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light! The second half was packed with all the action! It started when Schade’s penalty was saved by Roefs, before Thiago's sumptuous header gave Brentford the lead. However, Sunderland didn’t let this dampen their spirits and responded when Le Fee netted a penalty to level the score. The hosts continued to press forward, and Xhaka’s wicked cross was headed in by the substitute Isidor to seal the three points in the most dramatic fashion. In such a close contest, Sunderland's expected goals (xG) narrowly eclipsed Brentford’s by 1.59 to 1.21. This result propels the Wearside outfit to sixth in the Premier League, while the Bees sit in the bottom half. Following the international break, Sunderland travel to Crystal Palace, while Brentford host Chelsea. This concludes our commentary on this enthralling Premier League match! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!

30 August 2025 17:22

Ouattara has the unique opportunity to make history today. The 23-year-old joined the West Londoners for a club-record fee and netted the winner against Villa on his Premier League debut, and no Bees player has ever scored in their first two appearances in the competition for Brentford.

30 August 2025 17:18

Onyeka, who has only just been introduced, makes an instant impact with a delicious cross for Thiago! Andrews will be delighted!

30 August 2025 17:15

1-0! BREAKTHROUGH FOR BRENTFORD! THIAGO WITH A CLASS HEADER! A lovely passing move gives Onyeka the ball, and he delivers the perfect cross for Thiago, whose header skims the underside of the crossbar and goes into the net!

30 August 2025 17:14

Can Sunderland hold on for successive Premier League wins at the Stadium of Light?

30 August 2025 17:10

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2-1 BRENTFORD

30 August 2025 16:57

Xhaka demonstrates his quality. His cross was whipped in with so much conviction and accuracy. What a comeback for the Black Cats!

30 August 2025 16:56

2-1 SUNDERLAND!!! UNBELIEVEABLE!!! ISIDOR COMPLETES THE TURNAROUND!!! Xhaka swings in a menacing delivery and Isidor gets between Collins and Van Den Berg to head past the goalkeeper. It has been checked and cleared by VAR. Sunderland are in dreamland!!!

30 August 2025 16:55

Xhaka is booked for dissent.

30 August 2025 16:53

Brentford have a free kick to slow things down. It has been a relentless second half!

30 August 2025 16:52

