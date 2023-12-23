Sunderland vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Attempt blocked. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a cross.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Trai Hume.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Sunderland vs Coventry City
Niall Huggins (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies