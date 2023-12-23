Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1703345343

Sunderland vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703345226

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:27
1703345174

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.

23 December 2023 15:26
1703345108

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 December 2023 15:25
1703345101

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).

23 December 2023 15:25
1703345030

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland).

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344952

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344946

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a cross.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344916

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Trai Hume.

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344840

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

23 December 2023 15:20
1703344800

Sunderland vs Coventry City

Niall Huggins (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 December 2023 15:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in