Sunderland vs Fulham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland take on Fulham in the FA Cup today.
Fulham boss Marco Silva made nine changes as he looked to negotiate a way past Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland and into the FA Cup fifth round at the second attempt.
Only Kenny Tete and Joao Palhinha were retained from the side which drew 0-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday night with Shane Duffy and Luke Harris drafted into the team which started the 1-1 draw in the first game.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray made just a single change to the XI which lined up at Millwall at the weekend with Abdoullah Ba replacing the ineligible Joe Gelhardt.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amad Diallo.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham).
Attempt blocked. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Édouard Michut (Sunderland).
Goal! Sunderland 0, Fulham 1. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
