Liveupdated1675886763

Sunderland vs Fulham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Sports Staff
Wednesday 08 February 2023 20:06
Wrexham coach proud of 'team's achievement' despite 3-1 loss to Sheffield United

Follow live coverage as Sunderland take on Fulham in the FA Cup today.

Fulham boss Marco Silva made nine changes as he looked to negotiate a way past Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland and into the FA Cup fifth round at the second attempt.

Only Kenny Tete and Joao Palhinha were retained from the side which drew 0-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday night with Shane Duffy and Luke Harris drafted into the team which started the 1-1 draw in the first game.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray made just a single change to the XI which lined up at Millwall at the weekend with Abdoullah Ba replacing the ineligible Joe Gelhardt.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1675886692

Sunderland vs Fulham

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 February 2023 20:04
1675886671

Sunderland vs Fulham

Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amad Diallo.

8 February 2023 20:04
1675886606

Sunderland vs Fulham

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham).

8 February 2023 20:03
1675886565

Sunderland vs Fulham

Attempt blocked. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

8 February 2023 20:02
1675886297

Sunderland vs Fulham

8 February 2023 19:58
1675886228

Sunderland vs Fulham

8 February 2023 19:57
1675886213

Sunderland vs Fulham

Foul by Édouard Michut (Sunderland).

8 February 2023 19:56
1675886068

Sunderland vs Fulham

8 February 2023 19:54
1675886019

Sunderland vs Fulham

Goal! Sunderland 0, Fulham 1. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

8 February 2023 19:53
1675885991

Sunderland vs Fulham

Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

8 February 2023 19:53

