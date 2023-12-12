Jump to content

updated

Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Tuesday 12 December 2023 19:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702412639

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Glen Kamara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 December 2023 20:23
1702412561

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box.

12 December 2023 20:22
1702412482

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a through ball.

12 December 2023 20:21
1702412471

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 December 2023 20:21
1702412363

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12 December 2023 20:19
1702412227

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box.

12 December 2023 20:17
1702412223

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12 December 2023 20:17
1702412164

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djed Spence.

12 December 2023 20:16
1702412042

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Archie Gray.

12 December 2023 20:14
1702411912

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Foul by Glen Kamara (Leeds United).

12 December 2023 20:11

