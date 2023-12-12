Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Glen Kamara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a through ball.
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djed Spence.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Archie Gray.
Foul by Glen Kamara (Leeds United).
