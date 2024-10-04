Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Attempt missed. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Neil.
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Attempt blocked. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Joe Rodon (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments