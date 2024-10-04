Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Friday 04 October 2024 18:00 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Second Half begins Sunderland 1, Leeds United 1.

4 October 2024 21:03

Sunderland vs Leeds United

First Half ends, Sunderland 1, Leeds United 1.

4 October 2024 20:46

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

4 October 2024 20:45

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Offside, Sunderland. Wilson Isidor is caught offside.

4 October 2024 20:44

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Neil.

4 October 2024 20:42

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 October 2024 20:40

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Rodon.

4 October 2024 20:40

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4 October 2024 20:40

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Joe Rodon (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4 October 2024 20:38

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Foul by Joe Rodon (Leeds United).

4 October 2024 20:38

Comments

