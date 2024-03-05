Sunderland vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Abdul Fatawu.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Foul by Yunus Akgün (Leicester City).
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Goal! Sunderland 0, Leicester City 1. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from very close range following a set piece situation.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Hand ball by Chris Rigg (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Attempt saved. Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sunderland vs Leicester City
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies