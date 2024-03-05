Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709669165

Sunderland vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709669136

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 20:05
1709669072

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Abdul Fatawu.

5 March 2024 20:04
1709668962

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Foul by Yunus Akgün (Leicester City).

5 March 2024 20:02
1709668875

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

5 March 2024 20:01
1709668759

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Goal! Sunderland 0, Leicester City 1. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from very close range following a set piece situation.

5 March 2024 19:59
1709668758

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.

5 March 2024 19:59
1709668715

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Hand ball by Chris Rigg (Sunderland).

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668591

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

5 March 2024 19:56
1709668587

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

5 March 2024 19:56
1709668585

Sunderland vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

5 March 2024 19:56

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in