The Tyne-Wear derby returns to the Premier League after nearly a decade’s absence, in one of this weekend’s most hotly anticipated fixtures.

Sunderland host Newcastle in what is not just a battle for North-East supremacy, but also a battle to push for the Champions League places.

Regis Le Bris’ side have the edge, just five points off the top four, after a stunning start to life in the top flight. Despite a 3-0 loss to Manchester City last time out the newly-promoted side have acquitted themselves well, and could consider themselves unlucky to drop points against reigning champions Liverpool the game before.

Newcastle meanwhile endured the sucker-punch of a late Bayer Leverkusen equaliser in their Champions League fixture this week, and will look to bounce back against their fiercest rivals. Should they win today, not only would they take the plaudits in the battle of the North East but they would also jump above Sunderland in the table as only one point separates the two teams.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sunderland v Newcastle?

Sunderland host rivals Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Sunday 14 December, with kickoff at 2pm.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as on streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Fifa has allowed clubs to retain their Afcon-bound players until 15 December, giving Sunderland the welcome boost of having a full-strength squad for this tie.

Habib Diarra will miss out however as he continues his recovery from groin surgery, with Aji Alese, who has a shoulder injury, and the suspended Luke O’Nien joining him on the sidelines. Reinildo has a minor groin injury but may be fit in time.

Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of Emil Kraft, Sven Botman and Will Osula, with Eddie Howe admitting the injured trio are more likely to miss out than not, while Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are also confirmed absentees.

But Yoane Wissa, who made his debut in their last Premier League game - a 2-1 win over Burnley - is likely to be brought on as a substitute as he builds back to full fitness after several months out.

Predicted line-ups

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

Newcastle XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon