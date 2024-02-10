Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578707

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578655

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578654

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle).

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578648

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578262

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10 February 2024 15:17
1707578192

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

10 February 2024 15:16
1707578130

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Nazarii Rusyn (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707577986

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707577778

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 February 2024 15:09
1707577758

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland).

10 February 2024 15:09
1707577695

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

10 February 2024 15:08

