Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle).
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Nazarii Rusyn (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Foul by Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies