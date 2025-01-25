Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Delay in match because of an injury Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle).
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Attempt blocked. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Chris Rigg (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle
Goal! Sunderland 2, Plymouth Argyle 2. Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
