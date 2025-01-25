Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Sunderland 2, Plymouth Argyle 2.

25 January 2025 16:56

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Plymouth Argyle 2.

25 January 2025 16:55

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 January 2025 16:54

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Delay in match because of an injury Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle).

25 January 2025 16:54

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt blocked. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 January 2025 16:54

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 16:51

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle).

25 January 2025 16:50

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Chris Rigg (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25 January 2025 16:50

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 16:49

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle

Goal! Sunderland 2, Plymouth Argyle 2. Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.

25 January 2025 16:48

