Liveupdated1704113404

Sunderland vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Monday 01 January 2024 11:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1704113376

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

1 January 2024 12:49
1704113135

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 January 2024 12:45
1704113093

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

1 January 2024 12:44
1704113089

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 January 2024 12:44
1704112816

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Goal! Sunderland 1, Preston North End 0. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box.

1 January 2024 12:40
1704112729

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.

1 January 2024 12:38
1704112652

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

1 January 2024 12:37
1704112524

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

1 January 2024 12:35
1704112523

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Liam Millar (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Hughes.

1 January 2024 12:35
1704112429

Sunderland vs Preston North End

Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

1 January 2024 12:33

