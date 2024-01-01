Sunderland vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Goal! Sunderland 1, Preston North End 0. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Attempt blocked. Liam Millar (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Hughes.
Sunderland vs Preston North End
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
