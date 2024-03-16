Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt missed. Dan Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Offside, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba is caught offside.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Callum Styles (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Dan Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt saved. Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Hand ball by Luís Semedo (Sunderland).
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers
Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies