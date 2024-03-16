Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602585

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602540

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Dan Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high following a fast break.

16 March 2024 15:22
1710602438

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba is caught offside.

16 March 2024 15:20
1710602380

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602293

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Callum Styles (Sunderland).

16 March 2024 15:18
1710602062

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Dan Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16 March 2024 15:14
1710601786

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

16 March 2024 15:09
1710601723

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Hand ball by Luís Semedo (Sunderland).

16 March 2024 15:08
1710601562

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

16 March 2024 15:06
1710601561

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.

16 March 2024 15:06
1710601405

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers

Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:03

