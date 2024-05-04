Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714829405

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829317

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

4 May 2024 14:28
1714829256

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829251

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829170

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

4 May 2024 14:26
1714829047

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Dan Ballard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714828979

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Ihiekwe replaces Liam Palmer.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828960

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Offside, Sunderland. Luís Semedo is caught offside.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828778

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Substitution, Sunderland. Tom Watson replaces Jack Clarke.

4 May 2024 14:19
1714828671

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

4 May 2024 14:17
1714828603

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:16

