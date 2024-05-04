Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Match ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt missed. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Dan Ballard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Ihiekwe replaces Liam Palmer.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Offside, Sunderland. Luís Semedo is caught offside.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Substitution, Sunderland. Tom Watson replaces Jack Clarke.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies