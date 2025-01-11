Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sunderland vs Stoke City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 13:00 GMT
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Stoke City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 2.

11 January 2025 17:38

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Second Half Extra Time ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 2.

11 January 2025 17:38

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 17:37

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Foul by Zak Johnson (Sunderland).

11 January 2025 17:37

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.

11 January 2025 17:36

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Offside, Sunderland. Salis Abdul Samed is caught offside.

11 January 2025 17:35

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.

11 January 2025 17:35

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Niall Ennis (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sol Sidibe.

11 January 2025 17:34

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Adil Aouchiche (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

11 January 2025 17:34

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

11 January 2025 17:33

