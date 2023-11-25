Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926623

Swansea City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926512

Swansea City vs Hull City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

25 November 2023 15:35
1700926356

Swansea City vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926071

Swansea City vs Hull City

Foul by Josh Tymon (Swansea City).

25 November 2023 15:27
1700925878

Swansea City vs Hull City

Goal! Swansea City 2, Hull City 0. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

25 November 2023 15:24
1700925876

Swansea City vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

25 November 2023 15:24
1700925763

Swansea City vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Cooper with a cross.

25 November 2023 15:22
1700925594

Swansea City vs Hull City

Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

25 November 2023 15:19
1700925485

Swansea City vs Hull City

Goal! Swansea City 1, Hull City 0. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.

25 November 2023 15:18
1700925450

Swansea City vs Hull City

Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City).

25 November 2023 15:17
1700925332

Swansea City vs Hull City

Ozan Tufan (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:15

