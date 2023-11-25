Swansea City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Foul by Josh Tymon (Swansea City).
Swansea City vs Hull City
Goal! Swansea City 2, Hull City 0. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Cooper with a cross.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Goal! Swansea City 1, Hull City 0. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.
Swansea City vs Hull City
Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City).
Swansea City vs Hull City
Ozan Tufan (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies