Swansea City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Swansea City 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua Key (Swansea City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Tom Glover replaces Seny Dieng because of an injury.
