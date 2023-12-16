Jump to content

Liveupdated1702745823

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702745777

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Match ends, Swansea City 1, Middlesbrough 2.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745758

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Middlesbrough 2.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745753

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Emmanuel Latte Lath.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745705

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745682

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745534

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745512

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745459

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Joshua Key (Swansea City).

16 December 2023 16:50
1702745354

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 December 2023 16:49
1702745349

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Tom Glover replaces Seny Dieng because of an injury.

16 December 2023 16:49

