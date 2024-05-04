Swansea City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 1.
Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 1.
Offside, Millwall. Ryan Longman is caught offside.
Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).
Dan McNamara (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walsh.
