Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714829223

Swansea City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829147

Swansea City vs Millwall

Match ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 1.

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829007

Swansea City vs Millwall

Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 1.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828838

Swansea City vs Millwall

Offside, Millwall. Ryan Longman is caught offside.

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828802

Swansea City vs Millwall

Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828700

Swansea City vs Millwall

Dan McNamara (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828695

Swansea City vs Millwall

Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828692

Swansea City vs Millwall

Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828681

Swansea City vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828603

Swansea City vs Millwall

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jake Cooper.

4 May 2024 14:16
1714828545

Swansea City vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walsh.

4 May 2024 14:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in