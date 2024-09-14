Swansea City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Swansea City 1, Norwich City 0.
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Norwich City 0.
Attempt missed. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Forsyth (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Callum Doyle (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Attempt missed. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Joshua Key (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.
Foul by José Córdoba (Norwich City).
