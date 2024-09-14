Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1726329605

Swansea City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329384

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Match ends, Swansea City 1, Norwich City 0.

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329367

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Norwich City 0.

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329263

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329115

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Gabriel Forsyth (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

14 September 2024 16:51
1726329065

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Callum Doyle (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 16:51
1726328957

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328910

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

14 September 2024 16:48
1726328822

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Joshua Key (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328712

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt saved. Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.

14 September 2024 16:45
1726328646

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Foul by José Córdoba (Norwich City).

14 September 2024 16:44

