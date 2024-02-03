Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Swansea City 0, Plymouth Argyle 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Carl Rushworth.
Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Wood (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bali Mumba.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jamie Paterson (Swansea City).
