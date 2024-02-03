Jump to content

Liveupdated1706973607

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706973543

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Goal! Swansea City 0, Plymouth Argyle 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

3 February 2024 15:19
1706973501

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Carl Rushworth.

3 February 2024 15:18
1706973499

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

3 February 2024 15:18
1706973433

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.

3 February 2024 15:17
1706973430

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt blocked. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

3 February 2024 15:17
1706973369

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

3 February 2024 15:16
1706973353

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt blocked. Nathan Wood (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross.

3 February 2024 15:15
1706973320

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bali Mumba.

3 February 2024 15:15
1706973146

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:12
1706973102

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Hand ball by Jamie Paterson (Swansea City).

3 February 2024 15:11

