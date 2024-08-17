Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Swansea City vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:00
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723906973

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Second Half begins Swansea City 1, Preston North End 0.

17 August 2024 16:02
1723906086

Swansea City vs Preston North End

First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Preston North End 0.

17 August 2024 15:48
1723906083

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

17 August 2024 15:48
1723905949

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Stefán Thórdarson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen.

17 August 2024 15:45
1723905919

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

17 August 2024 15:45
1723905811

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Ronald (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17 August 2024 15:43
1723905767

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905762

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905655

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 August 2024 15:40
1723905654

Swansea City vs Preston North End

Delay in match (Swansea City).

17 August 2024 15:40

