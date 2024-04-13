Swansea City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Offside, Rotherham United. Cohen Bramall is caught offside.
Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Cameron Humphreys (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ronald (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea City).
Attempt blocked. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lee Peltier (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
