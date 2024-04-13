Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713019207

Swansea City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019012

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Cohen Bramall is caught offside.

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018968

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea City).

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018938

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a set piece situation.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018878

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Cameron Humphreys (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018870

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Ronald (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018837

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:33
1713018775

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea City).

13 April 2024 15:32
1713018758

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.

13 April 2024 15:32
1713018710

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018671

Swansea City vs Rotherham United

Lee Peltier (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 April 2024 15:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in