Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1712778424

Swansea City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712778379

Swansea City vs Stoke City

First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Stoke City 0.

10 April 2024 20:46
1712778377

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Niall Ennis.

10 April 2024 20:46
1712778316

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Foul by Ronald (Swansea City).

10 April 2024 20:45
1712778315

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Enda Stevens (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:45
1712778184

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 April 2024 20:43
1712778177

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Foul by Jamie Paterson (Swansea City).

10 April 2024 20:42
1712778044

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Josh Tymon (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 April 2024 20:40
1712777963

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:39
1712777952

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes.

10 April 2024 20:39
1712777865

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Enda Stevens (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 April 2024 20:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in