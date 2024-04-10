Swansea City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium
Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Stoke City 0.
Attempt missed. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Niall Ennis.
Foul by Ronald (Swansea City).
Enda Stevens (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Swansea City).
Josh Tymon (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes.
Enda Stevens (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
