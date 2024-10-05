Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Swansea City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Match ends, Swansea City 0, Stoke City 0.

5 October 2024 17:00

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jordan Thompson.

5 October 2024 16:56

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Stoke City 0.

5 October 2024 16:56

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Ben Gibson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 16:56

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 October 2024 16:56

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 16:54

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ben Cabango.

5 October 2024 16:51

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Tezgel.

5 October 2024 16:51

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Azeem Abdulai with a cross.

5 October 2024 16:50

Swansea City vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. André Vidigal (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

5 October 2024 16:50

