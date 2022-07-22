Belgium head into their Euro 2022 quarter-final against Sweden as underdogs but the carrot of a semi-final against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s clash at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).

Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iceland, followed it with a 2-1 defeat to France during which they impressed, before beating Italy 1-0 to book a place in the knockouts for the first time

Meanwhile, Sweden topped Group C despite stuttering slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over Switzerland but they hit their straps with a 5-0 triumph over Portugal. They have designs on winning the tournament, whereas striker Tessa Wullaert admits the Red Flames have already achieved what they set out to this summer by reaching the quarter-finals.

“We have reached our goal, but we will go for it 100% against Sweden,” said Wullaert. “We have had one day less than Sweden to recover, so it is important to rest well. We don’t have much to lose, but we’re certainly not going to make it easy for them. We have to prove to ourselves what we can do. We’ll see where that takes us.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Sweden vs Belgium?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 22 July at Leigh Sports Village.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Sweden’s preparations for the match suffered a blow when defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg tested positive for Covid-19, with Bayern Munich full-back Glas having played every minute of her side’s Euros campaign so far. Linda Sembrant is Glas’s likely replacement, although Elin Rubensson could also fill in, but Sweden are likely to be unchanged from their final group game other than that.

As for Belgium, Amber Tysiak will return - likely to the substitutes’ bench - after serving a one-match suspension, while they may also name an unchanged line-up, which would see Hannah Eurlings continue up front after making her first start of the tournament in the win over Italy.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden XI: Lindahl; Sembrant, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Björn, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius, Kaneryd

Belgium XI: Evrard; Vangheluwe, Kees, Biesmans, Philtjens, Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, De Caigny; Dhont, Wullaert, Eurlings

Odds

Sweden: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Belgium: 10/1

Prediction

Sweden have been slightly up and down during the group stage but they’re a step above Belgium, who have achieved their goal at Euro 2022 just by reaching the quarter-finals, and the Red Flames will battle hard but ultimately be outclassed. Sweden 4-1 Belgium