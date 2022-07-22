A place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s quarter-final between Sweden and Belgium at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden stuttered slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over Switzerland but they hit their straps with a 5-0 triumph over Portugal that ensured they topped Group C.

They’ll be favourites to advance past Belgium - who began with a 1-1 draw with Iceland, followed by a 2-1 defeat to France during which they impressed, before beating Italy 1-0 to book a place in the knockouts - but forward Fridolina Rolfö, knows the Swedes will have to learn to cope with the pressure.

“[Being favourites is] something we have to learn how to handle,” said Rolfö. “We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too. We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Sweden vs Belgium?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 22 July at Leigh Sports Village.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Sweden’s preparations for the match suffered a blow when defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg tested positive for Covid-19, with Bayern Munich full-back Glas having played every minute of her side’s Euros campaign so far. Linda Sembrant is Glas’s likely replacement, although Elin Rubensson could also fill in, but Sweden are likely to be unchanged from their final group game other than that.

As for Belgium, Amber Tysiak will return - likely to the substitutes’ bench - after serving a one-match suspension, while they may also name an unchanged line-up, which would see Hannah Eurlings continue up front after making her first start of the tournament in the win over Italy.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden XI: Lindahl; Sembrant, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Björn, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius, Kaneryd

Belgium XI: Evrard; Vangheluwe, Kees, Biesmans, Philtjens, Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, De Caigny; Dhont, Wullaert, Eurlings

Odds

Sweden: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Belgium: 10/1

Prediction

Sweden have been slightly up and down during the group stage but they’re a step above Belgium, who have achieved their goal at Euro 2022 just by reaching the quarter-finals, and the Red Flames will battle hard but ultimately be outclassed. Sweden 4-1 Belgium