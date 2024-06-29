Switzerland v Italy LIVE: Updates and team news as holders begin the last 16 at Euro 2024
Luciano Spalletti’s underwhelming Italy side will face an organised, confident Switzerland team on Saturday in the first of the last-16 matches at Euro 2024.
The Azzurri played poorly at times during the group stages, falling to a damaging defeat to Spain in their second game and needing a 98th-minute goal from Mattia Zaccagni to get a draw against Croatia to take them through.
And the round of 16 pits them against an assured Switzerland side who earned five points in Group A, with draws against Scotland and Germany following a convincing 3-1 win over Hungary in their opener.
Switzerland are no strangers to a Euros upset, having beaten France on penalties at this stage in 2021, and with both teams are evenly matched on paper, expect a close encounter in Berlin as the knockout rounds get underway.
Follow all the latest action from Switzerland vs Italy below, as well as all the latest build-up to Germany vs Denmark:
Early team news
There are no known injury concerns for either side.
Wing-back Silvan Widmer is suspended, so any of Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder or Nico Elvedi could fill in. Breel Embolo started against Germany for the first time this tournament, so we could see him line up in attack.
Otherwise, expect to see a similar line-up to the one that started against Germany, with Ndoye, Xhaka and Aebischer all prominent.
Luciano Spalletti made several changes to his starting line-up against Croatia, but another poor performance from the Azzurri showed that none of them really worked.
Lorenzo Pellegrini was brought off at half-time in that match, so it remains to be seen whether he was injured.
Roberto Calafiori is booked, so Gianluca Mancini could come in at centre-back.
Mattia Zaccagni may have earned a starting place after his world class finish for the winner, while Mateo Retegui was enough of a nuisance to suggest he may start over Gianluca Scamacca.
Matteo Darmian put in an uninspired performance, so don’t be surprised to see Spalletti revert to four at the back once more, with Dimarco and Di Lorenzo as full-back.
Giacomo Raspadori was another whose performance never suggested he’d done enough for a starting berth, so expect to see Federico Chiesa return too.
When is Switzerland v Italy?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 29 June at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be shown on BBC One with coverage starting around 4.30pm. The match can also be streamed live online via iPlayer. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Switzerland vs Italy
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Euro 2024 knockout match between Switzerland and Italy.
Italy scraped through to the knockout stages with a last-gasp equaliser against Croatia, while Switzerland are unbeaten in the tournament so far.
Stay tuned for all the latest build up, team news and coverage of the match in Berlin.
