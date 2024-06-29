( Getty Images )

Luciano Spalletti’s underwhelming Italy side will face an organised, confident Switzerland team on Saturday in the first of the last-16 matches at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri played poorly at times during the group stages, falling to a damaging defeat to Spain in their second game and needing a 98th-minute goal from Mattia Zaccagni to get a draw against Croatia to take them through.

And the round of 16 pits them against an assured Switzerland side who earned five points in Group A, with draws against Scotland and Germany following a convincing 3-1 win over Hungary in their opener.

Switzerland are no strangers to a Euros upset, having beaten France on penalties at this stage in 2021, and with both teams are evenly matched on paper, expect a close encounter in Berlin as the knockout rounds get underway.

Follow all the latest action from Switzerland vs Italy below, as well as all the latest build-up to Germany vs Denmark: