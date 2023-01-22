Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thiago Alcantara believes Liverpool are suffering a psychological hangover from last season and the disappointment of missing out on the quadruple after coming so close to a historic achievement.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup only to see their hopes of lifting the Premier League title dashed on the final day of the domestic campaign and then lose the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

The Spain midfielder feels the huge effort Liverpool put into a 63-game campaign is taking its toll on them, but that the crushing blow was having to deal with their frustration as he said they need to be tougher now.

He said: “It is not just about physical stuff, it is something psychological because we were so close to winning everything and we just touched it but sadly it went away.”

Thiago was part of Champions League-winning campaigns with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich but thinks last year was special. Now Liverpool are at risk of missing out on qualification for Europe after a difficult few months, including a goalless draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

“I think the bad moments we have to be together as a team,” he added. “Last season we had one of the greatest seasons I’ve ever had in my life. This season is not one of the best but it doesn’t matter. It is a challenge and I think we have great quality and great guys to sort it out and I am sure we will do that.

“We are in the reality to go game-by-game and get points to help us to be as high as possible. Our aim is the next game. Not to be in the top four or the Europa League, just the next game.”