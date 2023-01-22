Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’

Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool’s goalless draw with Chelsea as being a “little step” toward progress.

“I got a lot of messages, and not all of them are nice,” the football manager said with a smirk after the match at Anfield.

The performance by both sides was described as being “drab” on Saturday, 21 January.

“We defended really well, we were really aggressive, we gave the ball too easy away but we had other moments we played pretty well,” Klopp said.

