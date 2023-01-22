Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool

Graham Potter has taken an optimistic approach to Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool on Saturday, 21 January.

The showdown at Anfield ended without any goals, leaving some fans describing the match as “drab” and “dull.”

However, the Chelsea boss looked for the positives, saying he was “happy with the energy, spirit, and discipline” the side demonstrated.

He also said new starter Mykhailo Mudryk performed well, adding he will only get better with time.

