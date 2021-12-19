The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Thiago Alcantara joins list of Liverpool players to miss Tottenham game through Covid

The Reds head to north London with several absences after positive tests

Karl Matchett
Sunday 19 December 2021 15:39
Comments
Klopp: 'With smaller squads we cannot play that schedule.'

Liverpool have confirmed that Thiago Alcantara is their latest player to return a suspected positive test for Covid and will miss the trip to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were missing Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk for the midweek game against Newcastle after they too returned positive tests - as well as Curtis Jones, who was set to miss out anyway through injury.

Now Spanish midfielder Thiago has joined them, with the club confirming he was “now isolating and will play no part in the encounter in London.”

Liverpool added that Jordan Henderson misses out through a non-Covid related illness, while the remainder of the squad and staff have all returned negative tests.

Manager Klopp has been vocal about the need for football players to play their part in protecting team-mates and club staff by being vaccinated, amid concerns that a relatively low number in the Premier League have opted to receive jabs to this point.

The Reds’ boss also implored the Premier League and its clubs to be more transparent about Covid in general, with plenty of sides opting against confirming which players and how many had tested positive amid a rise in match postponements.

Sunday’s opponents Tottenham have had their last three matches called off due to the number of unavailable players they had.

