Thibaut Courtois signs new Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has agreed a new long-term contract to remain at the club until 2026.

The 29-year-old joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 and has been the established first choice under Zinedine Zidane and now Carlo Ancelotti, winning the title in LaLiga in 2019/20.

Last season, while no silverware was added, the Belgian enjoyed an exceptional campaign as one of Los Blancos’ most consistent performers in league and Champions League.

He has represented Belgium 89 times in total, including his appearances at Euro 2020 this summer, and his weekend appearance in Real’s 4-1 win at Alaves was his 100th appearance in LaLiga for the club.

Courtois previously played on loan in Spain at Atletico Madrid for three seasons - winning a league title and the Europa League trophy there - before four campaigns spent as the first choice at Chelsea.

He joined Real for around £35 million in 2018 and his new deal, if seen through, will see Courtois complete eight seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.