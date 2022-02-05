Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid ahead of FA Cup match
The boss will be absent from the touchline against the Pilgrims
Thomas Tuchel will miss today’s FA Cup match with Plymouth after the Chelsea manager tested positive for Covid, his club have confirmed.
A short statement read:
"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.
“The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."
More to follow...
