Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid ahead of FA Cup match

The boss will be absent from the touchline against the Pilgrims

Karl Matchett
Saturday 05 February 2022 11:21
Comments
<p>Thomas Tuchel will return to Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Thomas Tuchel will return to Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

(PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel will miss today’s FA Cup match with Plymouth after the Chelsea manager tested positive for Covid, his club have confirmed.

A short statement read:

"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.

“The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."

More to follow...

