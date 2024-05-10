Mauricio Pochettino says leaving Chelsea ‘would not be the end of the world’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Mauricio Pochettino admitted “it would not be the end of the world” if he left Chelsea this summer.

The Blues manager believes it is not just up to Chelsea’s owners to make a decision on his future, and that he will also have a say on where he will be next season.

Pochettino was adamant he is not unhappy in west London, but reiterated that he and his coaching team need to have a conversation with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it's not a problem, it will not be the end of the world Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have ensured a mixed first season under the former Tottenham boss, who joined the club last July.

However, the Blues picked up successive victories over London rivals Tottenham and West Ham, putting them in contention for a European spot.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pochettino said: “If we are happy then it’s perfect, but it’s not only if the owners are happy because you need to ask us also because maybe we are not happy and we need to split.

“It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It’s two parts if they make a decision and it’s not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it’s not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world.”

Chairman Todd Boehly talked up his side’s progression earlier this week after Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United into seventh place.

Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Boehly said: “We’ve seen, over the last two and a half games at least – the second half of Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham – where we played just beautiful football.

“It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised.”

Pochettino believes it is good for everyone at the club to hear the public support of the ownership.

“I think he described the reality, I think Todd has always been good with us and even in the tough moments he was very positive. To go public now and if the owner is happy then it’s much better for the club, for the fans, for the players and for the owners also.”

Captain Reece James has returned from injury and is in contention to get minutes at the City Ground for the first time since December.

“The most important thing is that he is going to be there with us,” Pochettino added. “To have your captain is a massive boost for a young team. We have an amazing relationship and he’s an amazing player.”