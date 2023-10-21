Torino vs Internazionale LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Match ends, Torino 0, Inter Milan 3.
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Inter Milan 3.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan).
Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).
Goal! Torino 0, Inter Milan 3. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Adrien Tameze (Torino).
Penalty Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Bisseck replaces Matteo Darmian.
