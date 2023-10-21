Jump to content

Liveupdated1697911083

Torino vs Internazionale LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 16:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Torino face Internazionale in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697910994

Torino vs Internazionale

Match ends, Torino 0, Inter Milan 3.

21 October 2023 18:56
1697910971

Torino vs Internazionale

Second Half ends, Torino 0, Inter Milan 3.

21 October 2023 18:56
1697910965

Torino vs Internazionale

Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan).

21 October 2023 18:56
1697910882

Torino vs Internazionale

Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 18:54
1697910875

Torino vs Internazionale

Foul by Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).

21 October 2023 18:54
1697910797

Torino vs Internazionale

Goal! Torino 0, Inter Milan 3. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

21 October 2023 18:53
1697910770

Torino vs Internazionale

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21 October 2023 18:52
1697910679

Torino vs Internazionale

Delay in match because of an injury Adrien Tameze (Torino).

21 October 2023 18:51
1697910661

Torino vs Internazionale

Penalty Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws a foul in the penalty area.

21 October 2023 18:51
1697910635

Torino vs Internazionale

Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Bisseck replaces Matteo Darmian.

21 October 2023 18:50

