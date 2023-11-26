Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups
Ange Postecoglou’s men look to bounce back from defeats to Chelsea and Wolves, while Unai Emery’s Villa continue eye victory over their top four rivals
Tottenham welcome Aston Villa in a key battle in the Premier League’s top four race with Ange Postecoglou and Unai Emery going head to head.
Spurs have been hit by two damaging defeats in succession, first to rivals Chelsea and then a dramatic, late collapse at Wolves, leaving them just a point ahead of Villa in fourth.
Emery’s side, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and equalled a club-record 13th successive home win against Fulham last time out. Villa will fancy a result here to leapfrog their rivals and move into the top four.
Emery has been impressed by Spurs this season and said: “They are playing brilliantly, they are very strong at home and we are going to fight. Of course, it’s a big challenge for everybody and we have to be competitive. I am very motivated for Sunday, the players as well.”
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: early team news
Tottenham remain without several key players, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out until the New Year. To add to that, Yves Bissouma is suspended and Pape Matar Sarr is a doubt after picking up a knock on international duty. Destiny Udogie is fit, however, while Rodrigo Bentancur could make his first Tottenham start in nine months. Cristian Romero remains suspended.
Aston Villa could welcome back Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno while all of Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to be fit after overcoming minor injuries.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: all you need to know
When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?
The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.
In a key battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League, although fifth may still provide access to the Champions League, both sides have muscled into contention after fine starts.
Spurs will aim to bounce back from successive defeats, with Villa eager to inflict a third straight league defeat on the north London side.
Follow our live updates, including the latest score, goals, analysis and reaction from our reporter Jamie Braidwood at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
