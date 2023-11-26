Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups today
The Toffees play their first match at Goodison Park since being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules
Everton face Manchester United on Super Sunday in what is their first match since losing 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules. Sean Dyche says the decision from an independent commission to dock Everton points was “disproportionate” and that he was shocked when he heard the news. The Toffees are now down to 19th in the table and have work to do to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
That may not be the hardest task. There are struggling teams in the league this season and Dyche has shaped Everton into a tough team to beat as well as unlocking their attacking threat. They have only lost once, to Liverpool, in their last five league matches but face a Manchester United side in fine form.
However, that doesn’t feel like the case. United have won four of their last five matches in the league but each by just one goal. They’re sixth in the table yet have a negative goal difference of -3. If things go wrong for Erik ten Hag’s side they seem to go very wrong. With the boost of Andre Onana and Luke Shaw in the squad can the Red Devils triumph at Goodison Park?
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Everton vs Manchester United: early team news
Everton captain Seamus Coleman could be in contention to return after a long-term injury layoff while Amadou Onana is a doubt due to a calf problem.
Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock while on Cameroon duty. Luke Shaw could make his first appearance since the second week of the season while Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are long-term absentees.
Everton vs Manchester United: all you need to know
When is Everton vs Manchester United?
The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at Goodison Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage following the previous match between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Everton vs Manchester United
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Manchester United.
Everton were building momentum before the international break, with just one league defeat in five games, but that momentum was halted by the club’s ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
Sean Dyche claimed he was ‘shocked’ by the severity of the punishment but there is no time to lick any wounds as they prepare for the visit of United.
Erik ten Hag’s languish in eighth and still have plenty of questions of their own to answer after a less-than-impressive start to the season but can make it three league wins on the bounce with a victory today. Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off!
