Manchester United return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday, but manager Erik ten Hag will be absent from the Goodison Park touchline.

The Dutchman is in his second season in charge of the Old Trafford club.

His side visit Everton in their first fixture after the international break as they look to keep up their chase for a possible Champions League place after an uneven start to the season.

Ten Hag will not be allowed pitchside, though.

This is due to his booking in the 1-0 win over Luton before his players departed for international duty. That caution was the third yellow card shown to the Manchester United manager this season, with Ten Hag also booked against Tottenham and Arsenal.

The card, shown by referee Graham Scott, came after the former Ajax boss expressed his frustation at the overturning of a throw-in decision that granted Luton the ball.

“It was the second time,” Ten Hag explained afterwards. “I was on top of it and it was so clear and obvious [it was] our ball. It was my remark, therefore, I got booked.”

Mitchell van der Gaag (left) and Steve McClaren (right) assist Erik ten Hag (The FA via Getty Images)

A one-match touchline suspension will be served on Merseyside on Sunday.

“Yes, that’s the way [it is],” Ten Hag said when asked by BeIN Sports about the ban. “So I have to accept that. It’s not nice but I’m sure we’ll prepare for Everton and my coaching staff will take over, they are very competent to do the job.”

The pitchside messaging to the Manchester United players against Everton is likely to come from assistant Mitchell van der Gaag, who also worked closely with his compatriot at Ajax.

Former England manager Steve McClaren is also part of Ten Hag’s staff.