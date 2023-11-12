Man United can ‘make life easy by scoring goals’, says Erik ten Hag after Luton win

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United need to start making life easier for themselves after his under-fire side secured a much-needed victory against promoted Luton before the international break.

United could ill-afford another shock as Luton came to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon (11 November), when a mixture of poor finishing and fine goalkeeping by Thomas Kaminski frustrated the hosts.

Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garncho and Marcus Rashford all had good chances, but in the end defender Victor Lindelof was the unlikely match winner in a 1-0 Premier League triumph.