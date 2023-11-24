Everton vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Everton vs Man Utd predictions: Under 2.5 goals – 17/20 BetUK

Bruno Fernandes over 1.5 shots on target – 7/2 Betway Everton have the first chance to respond since their 10-point deduction at the hands of the Premier League in their clash against Manchester United on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Toffees slipped into the relegation zone following their penalty for a breach of Financial Fair Play rules and are now facing a huge battle to remain in the top flight. Sean Dyche’s men have odds of 5/2 to be relegated with , which are narrower than before their punishment, but they are still longer than three other teams. So, there is belief that Everton can still avoid the drop into the second tier, especially as they are currently unbeaten in three league matches, winning two in the process.

Before the international break, the Toffees continued their upturn with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on the road and will be targeting another victory against United at Goodison Park. It is a sign of the times that the Red Devils were pleased to see off Luton 1-0 at Old Trafford last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men had to scrap for the three points, but dug out the win to leave themselves in sixth place in the table. The pressure is still on the Dutchman, although another victory could leave United within striking distance of the top four and make the visitors narrow favourites to emerge with the win. Here are our Everton vs Manchester United predictions.

Don’t expect a goal glut at Goodison Park Everton have scored five goals in their last three league games, and it was surprising to see them put three past one of the best defences in the Premier League at Selhurst Park. Vitaliy Mykolenko scored two early openers for the Toffees against Brighton and Palace, which allowed them to settle into a gameplan and play on the counter. Dyche would sorely love another early goal against United to force the visitors to chase the game. In six Premier League games at Goodison this season, only two have seen three goals or more scored. This occurred in Everton’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton.

Dyche is likely to instruct his side to preserve their defensive shape to frustrate Ten Hag’s team. It could be a worthwhile approach considering the Red Devils’ woes in the final third, scoring only twice in their last three league games. Marcus Rashford has had a miserable time in front of goal, enduring a 12-game goal drought for United. Although Rasmus Hojlund has been impressive in the Champions League, he’s yet to get off the mark in the top flight. Considering the hosts’ likely defensive stance and United’s woes in the final third, we’re backing under 2.5 goals with our first Everton vs Man Utd prediction at odds of 17/20 with BetUK. Everton vs Man Utd Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals – 17/20 BetUK

Harrison to provide chances for Toffees Jack Harrison made a late loan move to Everton on transfer deadline day, but was ruled out for a month after suffering a hip injury in pre-season with Leeds. Harrison did not feature for Dyche’s men until their EFL Cup win over Aston Villa at the end of September. Since becoming a regular starter for the Toffees, the 27-year-old has made things happen in the final third. He scored and provided an assist in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth to secure Everton’s first Premier League home win of the campaign. Harrison then supplied the pass that allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to notch the only goal of the game against West Ham.

Last time out against Palace, Harrison was once again influential on the right flank, delivering a pinpoint cross to allow Mykolenko to convert. Everton will look to exploit United’s issues at left-back and that could see Harrison in the action again. After looking at the , we’re backing him at 11/2 with to add at least one assist to his total with our second Everton vs Man Utd prediction. Everton vs Man Utd Tip 2: Jack Harrison over 0.5 assists – 11/2 bet365

Fernandes to test Pickford Bruno Fernandes has been on the goal trail for club and country in his last five games. He scored the only goal of the game at the death for United in their win over Fulham on the road. The United skipper also fired in from the penalty spot against Copenhagen, albeit in his side’s defeat in the Champions League. Fernandes continued his rich vein of form on international duty for Portugal against Iceland by breaking the deadlock with a sublime strike on his right foot.

The Portuguese is taking on more responsibility in the final third with efforts at goal in light of Rashford’s struggles, although in his last United game he registered four attempts without hitting the target. He was better against Fulham, firing all three strikes on target, including the game winner. Out of 26 attempts in the Premier League this term, 15 have tested the keeper. We believe that he could be in line for a busy afternoon at Goodison Park with the potential for set-pieces around the Toffees’ box. With our final Everton vs Man Utd prediction, we’re backing him to have over 1.5 shots on target at 7/2 odds with Betway. Everton vs Man Utd Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes over 1.5 shots on target – 7/2 Betway