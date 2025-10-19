Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Aston Villa live: Unai Emery’s side face Premier League test after political storm

Villa will see league victory after being caught up in a political storm over their Europa League tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 19 October 2025 11:08 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Tottenham will bid to extend their unbeaten run and keep up their pursuit at the top of the Premier League table as Aston Villa, fresh from being caught up in a political storm, visit London.

Spurs have not lost in their last seven games, and will hope to again close the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just two points after their north London rivals beat Fulham yesterday evening. Their early fixture list had, perhaps, fallen kindly, though, and building momentum over the next few weeks will be key if Thomas Frank’s side are to maintain a relatively strong start.

Villa will represent a useful test of their progress as Unai Emery seeks improvements from his squad across a tricky little period. Clashes with Manchester City and Liverpool are to come for a club which has spent much of this week dealing with off-field matters surrounding their Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Follow all of the latest from Villa Park with our live blog below:

Recommended

Ministers doing ‘everything in our power’ to let Maccabi fans attend Villa match

The Government is exploring what extra support police in Birmingham would need to allow fans from both sides into Aston Villa’s match against Maccabi Tel Aviv in November, a spokesman said.

Pressure has been mounting to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending the Europa League match.

The Government is working to make sure the match can go ahead with all fans allowed to attend, a spokesman said.

Ministers doing ‘everything in our power’ to let Maccabi fans attend Villa match

Pressure has been mounting to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the club’s Europa League match against Aston Villa.
Harry Latham-Coyle19 October 2025 11:07

Aston Villa return to action after political storm

It’s been a strange and probably taxing week for plenty at Aston Villa, caught up in a political storm after announcing that they had been advised to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending their Europa League tie next month. Here’s the full story.

Home Office told last week that Maccabi fans may face ban for Villa match, police say

Sir Keir Starmer will do ‘everything in his power’ to overturn the controversial ban, according to his spokesperson
Harry Latham-Coyle19 October 2025 11:00

Tottenham vs Aston Villa live

After rivals Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table last night, Tottenham will hope to close the gap to two points as they look to continue a seven-match unbeaten run in a meeting with Aston Villa - but the hosts’ dismal home form in 2025 will give the visitors hope of a win on the road after a week dominated by the political storm surrounding their Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 2pm BST.

Tottenham take on Aston Villa
Tottenham take on Aston Villa (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle19 October 2025 08:27

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in