Is Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham seek to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal when they take to the field to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Frank’s side have got off to a fine start winning four, drawing two and losing just one of their seven top-flight games this season but they know that the pressure never lets up for teams partaking in a title race. Spurs sit just two points behind the Gunners heading into the weekend with Liverpool sandwiched in between the two London sides.

A 2-1 victory over Leeds before the international break ended Tottenham’s run of draws in the league and they will be looking to build on that momentum against a resurgent Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side suffered a terrible start to the year going five games without a win before taking victory in their last two league games. Those wins have shot them up to 13th in the table but they will want to distance themselves from the relegation zone and force their way into the top half.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this encounter.

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League kicks off at 2:00pm BST on Sunday 19 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Thomas Frank confirmed that Randal Kolo Muani is in contention to feature for Spurs having trained with the team over the last two weeks. Dominic Solanke remains absent through injury but is progressing well and Yves Bissouma will be out for ‘a few weeks’ due to a ligament issue in his ankle.

Aston Villa are worried over the fitness of Ollie Watkins who picked up a knock after colliding with the post during England’s 3-0 win over Wales in the international break. Youri Tielemans remains out and will be until November but Jadon Sancho, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings could all be fit enough to start on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Tel

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn; Malen, Rogers, Watkins

Odds

Tottenham to win - 23/20

Draw - 27/10

Aston Villa to win - 5/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools.