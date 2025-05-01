Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Johnson scores inside first minute as Spurs target Europa League final
Spurs are dreaming of a first trophy since 2008 as they host tonight’s Europa League semi-final first leg
Tottenham host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals as Spurs look to take a step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a miserable season in the Premier League but have kept their campaign alive by reaching the final four in Europe, with Spurs showing character to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the quarter-finals.
They will face a unique opponent in the semi-finals. Bodo/Glimt are looking to become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final, eight years after they were playing in the second division in Norway.
Bodo/Glimt will be huge underdogs but they knocked out Italian side Lazio in the quarter-finals and will hope to stay in the tie ahead of next week’s return leg in the small town of Bodo, which is inside the Arctic Circle.
Follow updates from Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final below
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
23 mins: Another Spurs corner is delivered and flicked on to the path of Bissouma on the edge of the box.
Once again, the midfielder swings at it wildly and sends the ball high and out of shot.
That’s not coming down for a while.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
20 mins: Bodo-Glimt are awarded a set-piece opportunity, which is played short before being whipped into the Spurs box.
Vicario comes to collect and after juggling with the ball for a split-second, he is able to claim it and kill the danger.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
17 mins: First little opening for Bodo/Glimt as Bjorkan drives down the left, before playing to Hauge on the edge of the Spurs box in space.
Hauge can’t get proper control of it and Spurs bring it away.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
15 mins: Johnson is played down the right and tries to turn provider with a cross towards Solanke.
He wins a corner, which is flicked out on by Richarlison to Bissouma, whose first-time volley isn’t caught properly. Bissouma then goes again from range and his effort ricochets off the referee.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
12 mins: Bodo/Glimt haven’t unravelled since conceding inside just 37 seconds - but it is Tottenham who are dominating possession.
Spurs will need to add to their advantage without making themselves vulnerable at the back, because what Bodo/Glimt have proved this season is that they can score against Europe’s big hitters.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
9 mins: Maddison delivers a corner which meets the head of first Romero, then Van de Ven, but it loops over.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
6 mins: CHANCE! Spurs are looking to put this tie out of bed before it’s even really started.
Long straight ball from inside their own half tries to play Maddison through between the two centre-backs. He gets into the box and tries volleying first time but scuffs it, with his effort looping over.
'Nightmare start for Bodo/Glimt and Spurs can smell blood'
Before kick-off, the entire Bodo/Glimt team joined the coaches and support staff for a pre-match huddle led by captain Ulrik Saltnes.
Less than a minute later, the Bodo/Glimt players were in a huddle again, meeting on the edge of the box after Johnson’s goal.
A nightmare start for the Norwegian side and Spurs can smell blood. The underdogs need to get through this opening passage without conceding again.
Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
3 mins: The atmosphere was already terrific in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it’s gone through the roof now.
Bodo/Glimt have been rocked and will now need to find their rhythm.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Bodo/Glimt
1 mins: GOAL! WHAT A START FOR SPURS!
Less than 40 seconds on the clock and Tottenham catch Bodo/Glimt sleeping, with Brennan Johnson heading home to open the scoring!
