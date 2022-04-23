Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as Spurs travel to Brentford hoping to respond to Arsenal’s win earlier today in the Premier League top four race
Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.
Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte.
However a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United - and the Gunners took advantage by beating the Red Devils 3-1 earlier today
Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of their last six games and pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Their form has been inspired by Christian Eriksen, who is set to face his old club Spurs for the first time today, with the Bees winning all five games in which the Denmark international has started.
Follow all the action from the crucial clash in west London following the conclusion of the 3pm games below:
Manchester City 5-1 Watford, 73 mins
Cathcart and Pedro are both on for Watford as they look to stem the bleeding in this match.
Watching City keep the ball in the midfield is like a cat playing with a mouse. You know the killer blow is coming but they like to play around with their prey first.
The hosts are now looking for that sixth hit but Guardiola makes a change before they can. Mahrez is on for scorer Rodri.
Jesus gets a cross in for Sterling, the England international has had so many chances but he can’t quite get the last touch away.
Brentford vs Tottenham: Line-ups
Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Bech, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Ghoddos, Mbuemo, Toney
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Manchester City 5-1 Watford, 68 mins
City make another change as Laporte is off for Ake.
Just moments later Foster is forced to make a save as Gundogan looks to strike. Sissoko then heads away a corner but City are looking stronger by the minute.
Watford have a corner and it would save a few blushes if they could get another goal. They play it short and City deal with it, Cancelo clears but Kamara wrestles it back for Watford. Possession continues to exchange hands.
Manchester City 5-1 Watford, 63 mins
Ngakia stops a chance which Zinchenko could’ve slotted that home.
The only possession Watford are having is by thwarting more City chances. You have to feel for stars like Dennis, who has been their standout player this match.
Nagakia again read a play well, if he didn’t cut that pass out Sterling would have struck. City corner sees Rodri almost score the hosts’ sixth but it sails over the bar.
And there goes Dennis who gets a clean shot away which is saved well by Ederson. But if the shot did go in it wouldn’t have counted with the star offside.
Manchester City 5-1 Watford, 58 mins
Watford won’t win this but they need to be sharper before this turns embarrassing.
City are pulling all the strings and the little momentum Watford did have in the first half seems to have disappeared.
De Bruyne has been insane for his side today, doing all the work in the background but my word Jesus! Four goals before 55 minutes, breath-taking.
City make their first change as Gundogan comes on for De Bruyne - to huge applause from fans and his manager.
GOAL! Manchester City 5-1 Watford (Jesus, 53’)
Okay wow, goals are coming from nowhere now!
Jesus has his fourth after another perfect ball from De Bruyne. Watford are falling apart.
Manchester City 4-1 Watford, 53 mins
The game takes a while to get back underway as the officials try to fix the communication issues. The referee cannot hear the VAR hub.
City are again building from deep, they are controlling every area of this match. Their patience and perfect passes could see them make the scoreline horrendous for the visitors.
The hosts have a corner with De Bruyne taking the set piece once again. Sarr heads away but to a City player as the team look for their fifth.
The visitors manage to build their own attack but Fernandinho makes a great tackle to win the ball.
PENALTY! Manchester City 4-1 Watford (Jesus, 48’)
Jesus has his hat-trick!
After a delayed check from VAR as they cannot hear the hub, so they couldn’t go ahead with the penalty until that message was communicated.
The star slots it past Foster, the keeper hsi own demise as he is the one whose foul caused this.
Manchester City 3-1 Watford, 46 mins
A very quick update as 14 seconds into the second half Foster gives away a penalty with Jesus taken out!
Back underway! Manchester City 3-1 Watford
It’s mainly been a City party so far and Guardiola’s side will look to punish Watford in this second half.
The players are off in this second 45.
