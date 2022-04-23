Close Conte on Eriksen's return to football at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte.

However a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United - and the Gunners took advantage by beating the Red Devils 3-1 earlier today

Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of their last six games and pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Their form has been inspired by Christian Eriksen, who is set to face his old club Spurs for the first time today, with the Bees winning all five games in which the Denmark international has started.

Follow all the action from the crucial clash in west London following the conclusion of the 3pm games below: