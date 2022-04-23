Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Brentford tonight in a crucial match in the Premier League top-four race.

With Arsenal beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, the pressure will be on Antonio Conte’s side to get three points at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Spurs saw their four-match winning run come to an end at home to Brighton last weekend as Leandro Trossard’s late goal secured a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Christian Eriksen will be facing Tottenham for the first time since leaving the club to join Inter Milan in January 2020. The Denmark international has inspired Brentford in their fight for Premier League survival since returning to the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at Watford last weekend. Sergi Canos is also out but Frank Oyenka could return.

Tottenham have no new injury concerns but remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Antonio Conte could name an unchanged team from last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Odds

Brentford: 3/1

Draw: 5/2

Tottenham: 10/11

Prediction

Brentford have made life difficult for most of the top teams this season - even if they only have the opening win against Arsenal and draw against Liverpool to show for it - and their recent form is impressive. Thomas Frank’s side are approaching ‘on the beach’ territory, however, and a Tottenham side in need of a response and with much more to play for should have the advantage. Brentford 1-3 Tottenham