Is Tottenham vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match

Tom Kershaw
Thursday 02 December 2021 07:13
Match Preview: Tottenham vs Brentford on 2/12/2021

Tottenham return to action against Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side made the trip to Burnley last weekend but saw the match postponed at late notice due to heavy snow on the pitch.

It means Spurs’ have had plenty of time to get over their wretched performance against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, which left Conte admitting he was surprised by the poor quality of his new squad.

There were no such complaints from Thomas Frank at the weekend, though, after Brentford ended their winless run against Everton. In fact, the Bees can even leapfrog Spurs in the table with a victory tonight.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Thursday 2 December at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

What is the team news?

Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett all remain sidelined for Spurs.

Brentford have a host of injury issues. Joshua Dasilva, David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer and Julian Jeanvier are ruled out, and there are doubts over the fitness of Rico Henry, Christian Norgaard, Sergio Canos and Mathias Jorgensen.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Pinnock, Jansson; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Wissa

Odds

Tottenham - 8/10

Draw - 29/10

Brentford - 9/2

