Is Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture
Thomas Frank is entering a boom or bust scenario for his Tottenham tenure as his side face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
The Dane is under intense pressure as Spurs boss after succumbing to a dismal 2-1 defeat to relegation candidates West Ham on the weekend.
A win against the German giants might not even be enough to save his job after Frank met with the Spurs hierarchy on Sunday.
Dortmund will prove a stern challenge for Frank’s out-of-form side, with the club second in the Bundesliga and on a run of seven games without defeat.
When is Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund?
Tottenham’s clash with Dortmund kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 20 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1.
Team news
Tottenham have been dealt a double defensive blow for the clash, with Micky van de Ven’s suspension exacerbated by Ben Davies’ absence, who has undergone surgery on a fractured ankle. New signing Conor Gallagher is not registered to play, while the game will likely come too soon for Pape Matar Sarr, whose Afcon campaign finished on Sunday.
Marcel Sabitzer is Dortmund’s only absentee, with Aaron Anselmino and Ramy Bensebaini back in contention.
Predicted line-ups:
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bergvall; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke.
Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy.
