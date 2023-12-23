Richarlison turns home Tottenham’s opening goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham are looking to build on their strong form with a third successive win as they take on Everton in north London.

Ange Postecoglou is without the suspended Yves Bissouma, however, as well as the injured James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic, and comes up against an Everton side in good form themselves under Sean Dyche, having won all four of their Premier League games in December thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison. Subs:Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Hunt.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

