Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Richarlison and Son strike
Follow all the action as Everton visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League
Tottenham are looking to build on their strong form with a third successive win as they take on Everton in north London.
Ange Postecoglou is without the suspended Yves Bissouma, however, as well as the injured James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic, and comes up against an Everton side in good form themselves under Sean Dyche, having won all four of their Premier League games in December thus far.
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison. Subs:Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Hunt.
Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)
Onana wraps his arms around Emerson to stop his run through the middle. He can have no arguments with that yellow card.
Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye André Filipe Tavares Gomes
Yellow Card Idrissa Gana Gueye
Gueye lunged in on Sarr to win the ball back but ended up catching Richarlison with the follow-through. He hurt himself in the challenge, and now goes down in need of treatment.
Gueye dinks another long ball over the top, this time with Garner chasing it down. Vicario comes out of his box again, a little more hesitant than last time, but clears his lines comfortably.
Goal Heung-Min Son
CHANCE! There were a few hearts in mouths for the Spurs fans then as Vicario raced out of his box to clear a long ball before McNeil. His header falls straight to Calvert-Lewin, who goes for the long-range strike at the empty goal, but it flies wide.
GREAT SAVE! Everton are growing back into this game here, and Mykolenko finds space down the left to clip a good cross into the box. Calvert-Lewin gets in front of Davies to thump a header at goal, but Vicario tips it wide.
Patterson goes for the direct route again for the visitors, and Calvert-Lewin does well to hold off Skipp long enough to bring it down. He lays it off to Onana, who tries a one-two with McNeil, but the return cross is fizzed straight out of play.
OVER! It only takes a couple of passes to cut through Everton this time, as Davies goes long to Son, who picks out Emerson's overlap. He fizzes it into Johnson at the first post, but he lifts his first-time effort over the bar. Pickford is furious with his defenders for how easy that was.
