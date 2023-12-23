Jump to content

Liveupdated1703345223

Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Richarlison and Son strike

Follow all the action as Everton visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 15:27
Comments
Richarlison turns home Tottenham’s opening goal

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham are looking to build on their strong form with a third successive win as they take on Everton in north London.

Ange Postecoglou is without the suspended Yves Bissouma, however, as well as the injured James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic, and comes up against an Everton side in good form themselves under Sean Dyche, having won all four of their Premier League games in December thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison. Subs:Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Hunt.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

1703345192

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Onana wraps his arms around Emerson to stop his run through the middle. He can have no arguments with that yellow card.

23 December 2023 15:26
1703345054

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye André Filipe Tavares Gomes

23 December 2023 15:24
1703344994

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Yellow Card Idrissa Gana Gueye

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344973

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Gueye lunged in on Sarr to win the ball back but ended up catching Richarlison with the follow-through. He hurt himself in the challenge, and now goes down in need of treatment.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344866

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Gueye dinks another long ball over the top, this time with Garner chasing it down. Vicario comes out of his box again, a little more hesitant than last time, but clears his lines comfortably.

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344703

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Goal Heung-Min Son

23 December 2023 15:18
1703344693

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

CHANCE! There were a few hearts in mouths for the Spurs fans then as Vicario raced out of his box to clear a long ball before McNeil. His header falls straight to Calvert-Lewin, who goes for the long-range strike at the empty goal, but it flies wide.

23 December 2023 15:18
1703344645

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

GREAT SAVE! Everton are growing back into this game here, and Mykolenko finds space down the left to clip a good cross into the box. Calvert-Lewin gets in front of Davies to thump a header at goal, but Vicario tips it wide.

23 December 2023 15:17
1703344521

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Patterson goes for the direct route again for the visitors, and Calvert-Lewin does well to hold off Skipp long enough to bring it down. He lays it off to Onana, who tries a one-two with McNeil, but the return cross is fizzed straight out of play.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344418

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

OVER! It only takes a couple of passes to cut through Everton this time, as Davies goes long to Son, who picks out Emerson's overlap. He fizzes it into Johnson at the first post, but he lifts his first-time effort over the bar. Pickford is furious with his defenders for how easy that was.

23 December 2023 15:13

