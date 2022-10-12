Jump to content

Live

Tottenham vs Frankfurt LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Antonio Conte’s Spurs host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League group stages

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 12 October 2022 18:17

Conte pays tribute to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone who died this week

Tottenham will take a big step closer to qualification for the Champions League knockout stages if they defeat the Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt, at home tonight. The two sides played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw last Tuesday to leave them both on four points from three games and whoever wins this evening will be in pole position to get out of the group stages.

Spurs recovered their winning momentum at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League with Harry Kane providing the winning goal in midway through the first half. He’ll be looking to further add to his tally this evening and hopefully earn Tottenham their second Champions League victory of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt chose to rest players for their Bundesliga game against VFL Bochum last Saturday and conceded three late goals to suffer a shock defeat in their domestic league. That mounts pressure on Oliver Glasner’s side who know they must improve to pose greater threat to a Spurs side with questions of selection and structure ahead of this evening’s encounter.

Follow all the action as Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League:

1665595021

Harry Kane concentrating on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich transfer talk

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on Tottenham Hotspur after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The striker, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024, is a reported target for the Bundesliga champions next summer as they search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

But the 29-year-old would not bite when asked about a possible move to Germany ahead of Spurs’ Champions League Group D match with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Harry Kane concentrating on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich transfer talk

The England captain has been linked with a move following the exit of Robert Lewandowski in the summer

Jack Rathborn12 October 2022 18:17

