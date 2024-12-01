✕ Close Ange Postecoglou hails Tottenham as 'outstanding' in 4-0 victory over Man City

Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Fulham today in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to bounce off a stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City, despite coming unstuck midweek in Europe against Roma.

The result saw the Australian coach pushed on his approach once more, which was met with a defiant response: “Look, I don’t know how many ways I can say this. “There’s plenty of room for pragmatism in walks of life and in football as well. But I’m just not interested in it. I don’t know why I need to change my approach to be like everyone else wants me to be.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side meet Marco Silva’s Whites, who will be determined to respond to a setback at home to Wolves last time out.

Follow all the latest updates and goals from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below: